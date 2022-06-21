Man sentenced to several years federal prison for firearms charges, DOJ says

A man has been sentenced to several years in federal prison after an incident in 2019.

Austin Martin, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm, according to Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney.

He was sentenced Tuesday.

On May 4, 2019, a Memphis Police Officer saw a car doing donuts at the intersection of Knight Arnold and South Mendenhall, court records show.

The driver then drove towards the officer’s car and crashed into a fire hydrant.

According to a release, five men bailed out of the car. Then Martin got out of the driver’s door wearing a bright yellow vest and pointed a handgun at the uniformed Memphis Police Officer.

The officer drew his weapon but did not fire because there was a bystander in the background.

Martin fled and was arrested minutes later with the gun still in his pocket, court records show.

On May 2, 2019, Martin robbed and shot two men in Midtown, then the same day, Memphis Police Investigators later matched Martin’s gun to those two shootings.

According to reports, both victims survived and identified Martin as the shooter.

Martin also pled guilty in state court to especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and an unrelated aggravated arson.

As a result of his prior convictions, Martin is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

On June 17, 2022, United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Martin to 10 years’ incarceration to be followed by three years of supervised release.