Man sentenced for sex abuse of teen in Ossining

An Orange County man was sentenced to nine years in prison for forcing a teen at gunpoint to perform a sex act in Ossining last year, the Westchester District Attorney's Office announced.

Christopher Daqui, 32, of Walden accosted the 16-year-old late on the night of Sept. 10, 2021, in a secluded parking lot off South Highland Avenue and forced the teen to perform oral sex on him.

The teenager did not know his attacker and soon reported the incident to Ossining police. Daqui was arrested a week later.

Westchester County Courthouse

He pleaded guilty three months ago to first-degree criminal sex act, a violent felony that could have landed him in prison for up to 25 years. On Thursday, acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty sentenced Daqui to the nine-year prison term and 20 years of post-release supervision. Daqui will have to register as a sex offender.

