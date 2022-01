Man sentenced for sex crimes against patients in Warren Co. faces similar charges in Butler Co.

Jan. 3—A Middletown man sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with assisted living patients in Warren County is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom today on similar charges.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, of Bonita Drive, who was a nurses aid, was indicted November by a Butler County grand jury for rape, sexual battery, for crimes allegedly committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.

He is scheduled to appear in county common pleas Judge Michael Oster's courtroom for a pre-trial hearing.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are two alleged victims the indictment, one from Middletown and the other from Hamilton.

Uwadiegwu is accused of providing nursing care in a person's home where he sexually assaulted her, Gmoser said. He added the victim is a paraplegic.

The second case stemmed from a "date" situation in which Uwadiegwu is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, Gmoser said.

In the Butler County cases, Uwadiegwu was not employed in health care facilities or nursing home at the time of the alleged crime, the prosecutor said.

In August, Uwadiegwu was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. The indictment accused Uwadiegwu of having sexual contact with victims while working at a facility in Deerfield Twp. and Maineville. The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2021 and September 2020.

Uwadiegwu pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court to two count of gross sexual imposition. The other charges were dismissed.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II sentenced Uwadiegwu to the maximum sentence of three years in jail — 18 months on each count.