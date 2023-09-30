Man sentenced for sexual abuse of minor despite victim recanting

Sep. 29—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man once accused of molesting two children — one of whom for more than a decade — saw a conclusion to his case on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Donald R. Chaffin, 71, was indicted in April 2022 on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, tampering with a witness and sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

Chaffin recently entered a guilty plea to just one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor over the age of 12 and, in exchange, all other charges were dismissed.

The deal carried a one-year jail sentence, and Chaffin must register as a sex offender for 20 years.

The deal was previously postponed by Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis, who wanted to make sure the victim in the case understood and approved the plea negotiation.

Chaffin's attorney, Sebastian Joy, argued in a bond hearing last November that said victim had recanted her accusation on more than one occasion, presenting two letters into evidence from the victim, apologizing for causing any harm to Chaffin or his family.

At the time, Commonwealth's attorneys pursued a charge of tampering with a witness, believing the victim's recanting statements came from intimidation.

Joy said the case was entirely presented based upon the victim's statements, and not forensic evidence.

Chaffin will receive time served toward his one-year sentence.

He has been incarcerated since Aug. 2022.

