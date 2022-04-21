Man sentenced for sexual assault of child

Apr. 21—Mitchell Dawayne Lightfoot Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in prison April 19 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to District Attorney Will Thompson.

In August 2020, Lightfoot plead guilty to sexual assault of a child and was placed on probation for 10 years. Five months later in January 2021, a different child disclosed that Lightfoot had engaged in sexual activity with her on numerous occasions. Lightfoot was indicted for the second offense in February 2021.

"There are many factors to weigh in negotiating serious offenses like these including the circumstances of the offense, the strength of the evidence, input from the victim and the age and prior history of the defendant," Thompson stated.

"We never have complete information but life-changing decisions must be made. There are never 'good' options to which everyone can agree. When Mr. Lightfoot's first offense was committed, he was 19 and his victim was 12. When the second offense was committed, he was 20 and his victim was 13.

"At the age of 19, although an 'adult' in the eyes of the law, many people are still lacking in maturity and judgment. Sending a 20 year-old to prison for 25 years is a severe consequence, but engaging in sexual activity with 12 to 13 year old children is intolerable, even for people who are young and immature."

The case was prosecuted by ADA Karen Dennison. Lightfoot will be ineligible for parole until he has served half of his sentence.