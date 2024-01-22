Man sentenced for shooting at Hockley deputy during high-speed chase

A 34-year-old man accused of shooting at a Hockley County deputy during a high-speed pursuit about a year ago was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on a related weapons charge.

Leopoldo Villarreal, who faces an attempted capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon charges in Hockley County, was handed the maximum sentence Thursday in federal court after he pleaded guilty in September to a federal count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Leopoldo Villarreal

The charges against Villarreal stem from a Dec. 1, 2022, investigation into a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement in Levelland.

Villarreal was the passenger in a black sedan that fled from a Levelland police officer who was stopping it for a traffic violation near West Avenue and State Highway 114 , officials said.

Leroy Martinez, 33, of Lubbock was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Martinez also faces felony state charges, including attempted capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon. He does not appear to face federal charges.

A Hockley County sheriff's deputy joined the pursuit after spotting Martinez and Villarreal on TX 114 west of College Avenue.

During the pursuit, which reached speeds of about 130 to 135 mph, Villarreal admitted to firing at the deputy six to eight times, the documents state.

The vehicle pursuit ended near TX 114 and Quail Road where the fleeing vehicle ran out of gas. However, Villarreal and Martinez exited their vehicle and ran away.

A deputy caught up to Villarreal in a field east of Quail Road and subdued him with a stun gun.

Meanwhile, law enforcement found Martinez in a field between TX 114 and Armadillo Road, east of Quail Road, and arrested him without incident.

No officers were injured during the pursuit or arrest of the men, officials said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a .40 caliber pistol on the floor board behind the driver's seat and a bullet proof vest.

However, DNA found on the weapon was traced to Villarreal, who was convicted in 2009 in Lubbock County of a felony count of assault of a family member, the documents state.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix ordered Villarreal's federal sentence to run concurrently with any potential sentence from the attempted capital murder case in Hockley county. That charge carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man sentenced for shooting at Hockley deputy during high-speed chase