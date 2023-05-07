Man sentenced for shooting, killing unborn baby in Columbus

A man was sentenced to at least four decades in prison for the death of an unborn baby nearly three years ago.

Christopher Payne was found guilty by a Franklin County jury last month in April for shooting a 15-year-old pregnant girl while walking with a man in Columbus on August 23, 2020, WBNS reported.

The teen and the man were reportedly walking down the street near the intersection of Joyce Avenue and Denune Avenue when a passing car began shooting at them.

During the trial, the driver testified that Payne fired his weapon at the man from the backseat, but unintentionally hit the teen instead, WBNS stated.

The teenager was 35-weeks pregnant during the time of the shooting, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

Although the teen victim survived the shooting, her baby, to be named Aster Lewis, died following an emergency cesarean section.

Payne was found guilty of a dozen charges that included three counts of murder with a gun and drive-by specification.

He was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the shooting.

He will not be eligible for parole until at least 2060.



