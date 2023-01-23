Man sentenced after shooting, wounding Middletown police officer in 2020

A Middletown man will spend more than five decades in prison after he shot at multiple police officers in 2020, injuring one of them.

On Monday, a Warren County judge sentenced 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard to 56 to 61½ years in prison.

The sentence came after a jury convicted him of an Aug. 31, 2020 police chase that ended in a shootout, on charges of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog. The trial ended Jan. 9.

Prosecutors said in a news release that police tried to initiate a traffic stop that day with Hubbard, who was suspected in a homicide investigation and had an active arrest warrant.

Hubbard didn't stop and instead led police from multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase from Butler County into Warren County.

The chase stopped in the front yard of a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers deployed stop sticks.

That's when he got out of the car and began shooting at the officers who followed him, prosecutors said, striking a Middletown officer twice. The officer was off work for four months as a result.

Hubbard's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment early Monday evening.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man sentenced after shooting Middletown police officer in 2020