Man sentenced to six years in prison for continuous sexual abuse

Oct. 20—Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced an Olivehurst man to six years in state prison on Monday after he previously pleaded no contest to continuous sexual abuse.

Joshua David Burbank, 34, has been in custody at Yuba County Jail since Aug. 17. The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Burbank with continuous sexual abuse, committing a lewd act with a child under 14, distributing lewd materials to a minor, and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child under 18.

Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams said the arrest originated from an investigation out of Chicago of a minor female receiving electronic communications from an Olivehurst man. It was submitted via the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force system. YCSO received information on July 29 that the communication occurred beginning in August 2020 in Chicago. Williams said the victim was a 14-year-old girl from Chicago. Detectives searched Burbank's home in August and seized electronic devices as evidence.

"That minor, cleverly, recorded and took photos of those communications, which were provided to YCSO and our office for review, and resulted in the charges in counts 3 and 4," Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith said in an email.

Smith said a second victim was identified after further investigation. She said YCSO Detective Shane Bronson received information about Burbank communicating with the minor out of state and based on some statements Burbank made in those communications Bronson did some local investigation and obtained evidence supporting the continuous sexual abuse and lewd act counts.

The conduct related to those two counts allegedly occurred between 2008 and 2013 when the second victim was a minor.

On Sept. 15, Burbank pleaded no contest to continuous sexual abuse as part of a stipulated plea agreement, according to Smith. The count he pleaded to is a strike offense and requires that Burbank register as a sex offender. Smith said the victim of continuous sexual abuse and lewd act, who is no longer a minor, made an impact statement in court on Monday during Burbank's sentencing hearing.