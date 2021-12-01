Man sentenced to six years in prison in connection with Livingston County child porn case

A Clio man originally charged in Livingston County with child pornography was sentenced in federal court last week to six years in prison for related charges.

Austin Lash, 28, was charged with production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Federal prosecutors say he created and distributed the child pornography in a Deerfield Township home.

Lash "knowingly employed a nine-year-old minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct," according to a grand jury indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan issued June 17, 2020.

According to court records, Lash distributed the pornography across county lines and had it in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Earlier this year, Lash pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography as part of a plea arrangement with federal prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining counts and recommend a sentencing cap of 11 years.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew F. Leitman sentenced Lash to six years in prison and five years of supervised release following his prison sentence last week, according to court records.

Approximately 4,000 images of child sexually abusive material were found on his electronic devices, according to the order revoking his bond signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Patti on July 16, 2020. He has been in federal custody since that time.

"The evidence clearly shows that the defendant has a deviant sexual interest in children, that he does not respect boundaries, that he is unable to stay away from people even when under court order to do so, and that he cannot control his impulses," Patti wrote.

Local charges

Lash was charged last March in Livingston County with two counts each of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Story continues

The local charges were dismissed by Livingston County District Court Judge Daniel Bain on July 15, 2020, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and state police, according to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Man gets prison in connection with Livingston County child porn case