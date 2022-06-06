Man sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be DHS agent on TikTok

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be a DHS agent on TikTok.

The Department of Justice has said that Reyel Simmons, from Minnesota, has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on the social media platform.

The US Attorney’s Office in the District of Minnesota announced on Friday that the Dodge County man was “sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms as a felon”.

More follows...