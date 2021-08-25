Man sentenced to six years in prison over foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's the first prison sentence handed down in the case. Prosecutors are signaling to the other defendants awaiting trial that Garbin has shared many details about the plan while cooperating with investigators.

The FBI said last October it disrupted a plot to violently overthrow Michigan's government by kidnapping Whitmer.

At the time, she had been heavily criticized by right-wing groups for implementing strict restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were also charged in the conspiracy plot.

Garbin said in his plea agreement that he and the other men trained for the operation at his property near Luther, Michigan, and constructed structure that resemble Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County, according to AP.

The big picture: After the plot was foiled, Whitmer said former President Trump was partly responsible for fomenting anger against her coronavirus restrictions and for not strongly denouncing far-right extremist groups.

Trump faced criticism for encouraging the protests and calling on Whitmer to "give a little," tweeting at one point: "LIBERATE MICHIGAN."

Another seven men associated with the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were charged by Michigan's attorney general for training with Garbin and the others for a plot to attack the state Capitol building.

