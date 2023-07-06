Man sentenced in Somerset County for raping girl who became pregnant, authorities say

Jul. 6—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday to serve 4 1/2 to 10 years in state prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2020 resulting in her pregnancy, authorities said.

Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Adonia Emmanuel Jackson, 23, of Frackville, for rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors.

In a complaint affidavit, Windber police said a Cambria County detective gave them information about three sexual assaults that happened at Stadium Terrace Apartments in Windber between June 15, 2020, and Aug. 6, 2020.

The girl told police the first two times were consensual.

The third encounter was on Aug. 6, 2020, the day Jackson fled from police and was eventually incarcerated, the affidavit said.

The girl became pregnant.

Police obtained letters that Jackson wrote to the girl, making references to being the child's father, the affidavit said.

Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conduct with the girl at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township on Feb. 10, 2022.

A copy of the DNA test requested by Cambria County Children and Youth Services identified Jackson as the biological father.