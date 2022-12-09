Man sentenced for stabbing downtown this summer

Dec. 9—Ernest A. Ripoli was sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing a man in downtown Spokane this past summer after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Ripoli, 52, was accused of assaulting a man with a knife Aug. 16 at Sprague Avenue and Wall Street. Police found the victim with a contusion and a laceration. The man had been hit multiple times before Ripoli cut him.

When confronted by police, Ripoli brandished a knife and threatened officers. Police used a stun gun to arrest him.

Ripoli's criminal history includes a handful of convictions, all from the West Side, for assault, possession of an incendiary device and rape, court documents say.

In addition to the 33 months, Ripoli must serve, he will be placed in 12 months of community custody after his sentence ends.