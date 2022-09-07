Man sentenced for stalking, chasing and scaring family at EC park

Sep. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A Bloomer man will spend three years on probation for stalking, chasing and scaring a man and his two young daughters at an Eau Claire park.

The man also tried to disarm a police officer as he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Douglas R. Carter, 36, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of stalking, battery to a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker.

Misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and bail jumping were dismissed but considered by Judge Beverly Wickstrom at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Carter must have no contact with the victims or known drug dealers or users, and cannot be within one mile of Cameron Neighborhood Park.

Carter must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Wickstrom fined Carter $2,072.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man told Eau Claire police that he was at Cameron Neighborhood Park with his two 8-year-old daughters just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, when Carter began harassing him and accusing him of stealing his girls.

The man said he thought Carter was under the influence of something.

Carter followed the man and his daughters as they left the park and continued to harass him.

A woman on Ninth Street allowed the man and his daughters to come inside her home to get away from Carter. They stayed at the woman's home for about 10 minutes and thought Carter left the area.

When the man and his daughters proceeded to head home, Carter appeared from behind a vehicle and continued to follow them. At one point, the man used pepper spray on Carter and pushed him away. The man said he was fearful of Carter.

Police arrived and talked to Carter, who said he was afraid the man would assault the girls. Police determined Carter appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Carter resisted as he was being taken into custody. At one point, he kicked an officer and attempted to grab the officer's handgun.

Carter was eventually taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Carter was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of amphetamine delivery in January 2014 in Rusk County.