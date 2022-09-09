Man sentenced to state prison for fatal shooting of friend in Dunmore

Sep. 8—SCRANTON — A Berks County man who fatally wounded a Dunmore man he called his best friend during an accidental shooting last year will spend up to three years behind bars.

Luigi Frank Lorusso, 24, Shoemakersville, pleaded guilty Thursday in Lackawanna County Court to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tyler Stephen Sitar, 22.

Judge Andy Jarbola immediately sentenced the Marine Corps veteran to 12 to 36 months in state prison.

"I'm sorry," Lorusso said, speaking to members of Sitar's family in the courtroom. "I wish I could take everything back. ... You treated me like a son."

Lorusso was visiting Sitar and attending a birthday party for the victim's brother at the family's William Street home on July 16, 2021, when he shot Sitar once in the abdomen with an AR-15 rifle.

Lorusso told police he brought the weapon inside from his truck so it wouldn't be stolen and it fired accidentally when he picked it up to move it.

Police arrived to find Sitar bleeding in an upstairs bedroom. As he lapsed in and out of consciousness, the mortally wounded victim told an officer the shooting was an accident, according to police. Sitar died later in surgery at a hospital.

As part of his plea to involuntary manslaughter, Lorusso acknowledged acting in a reckless or grossly negligent manner. Deputy District Attorney Brian Gallagher told Jarbola the defendant failed to check the rifle to ensure there was no round in the chamber or that the safety was on.

Sitar's mother was among four members of the victim's extended family who addressed the court.

In an emotional statement, Rebecca Sitar told Jarbola her the loss of her son left a "gaping hole" in her family and created trauma that will affect her other children forever.

She spoke proudly of her son's Marine Corps service and about the weariness the family has experienced since his death, saying his clothes still hang in his closet and his boots still sit by the door.

"We haven't had the strength to let these things go," she said.

The mother implored Jarbola to impose harsh punishment on Lorusso for what she called a "senseless act of neglect."

"We were given a life sentence of grief," she told the judge.

Under questioning by his attorney, Sudhir Raman Patel of Pottsville, Lorusso told the court he met Sitar in 2019 through the Marine Corps and said there was no one he was closer to in the years before his death.

"He was my brother," Lorusso said, adding he "absolutely" would trade places with Sitar if he could.

While noting the Sitar family had suffered an immeasurable loss, Patel told Jarbola told the shooting was a "horrifically unfortunate accident." He asked the judge to consider Lorusso's military service and lack of a prior criminal record in fashioning a sentence.

In handing down the sentence, Jarbola said he hoped Lorusso listened carefully when members of Sitar's family spoke, telling the defendant their heartache will continue for the rest of their lives.

He also expressed dismay that the shooting happened.

"I can't fathom how someone with your background can be so careless," he told Lorusso.

