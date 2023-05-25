Man sentenced to state prison for indecent assault of teen in Dickson City

May 24—SCRANTON — A former Moosic man will spend up to four years in state prison for fondling a teenage girl in Dickson City in 2020.

Stanley Reynald Joseph was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 24 to 48 months behind bars for his guilty plea to indecent assault by forcible compulsion and corruption of minors.

The 29-year-old defendant will also be required to register as a sexual offender for 25 years.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

County detectives and Dickson City police accused Joseph of assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a borough home where she was visiting a friend.

The victim told investigators she woke up the morning of Oct. 25, 2020, to a man she knew only as "Flow" sitting on her abdomen with one hand over her mouth and the other inside her underwear, according to a criminal complaint.

When she tried to scream, the man increased the pressure on her mouth until she began moving and kicking to get him off her, the complaint said. The girl told investigators she later repeatedly asked her friend and her boyfriend for her assailant's real name, but they would not tell her.

Dickson City police later received information identifying "Flow" as Joseph and that he lived at a motel in Moosic, the complaint said. After the victim was shown a photo of Joseph and verified he was the man who assaulted her, he was arrested and charged in August 2021.

The victim and her parents were in the courtroom at the Criminal Justice Center for the sentencing but did not address the judge.

Assistant District Attorney Bo Loughney told Jarbola the victim suffers anxiety attacks and is awakened by "terrifying nightmares" as a result of the assault.

In seeking leniency for Joseph, defense attorney Kevin McNicholas said the defendant accepted responsibility for the assault.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132