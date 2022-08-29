Man sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty for arson of Philipsburg-area home

A man who started a December fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to his mother’s Rush Township home was sentenced Monday to at least three years in state prison.

Brent Archer Sr., 35, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver to a maximum of 10 years in prison. He received credit for about nine months served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

He was also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution to an insurance company. An initial estimate for structural damage amounted to about $35,000, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

His mother was tearful as Centre County early outreach victim advocate Elizabeth Rosenberg read a statement on her behalf.

“Brent doesn’t realize the effect this has had on everyone. He needs to do the time for what he did,” she wrote. “Hopefully — with time — he can rid himself of the demons he has. I truly feel Brent needs rehab to help him cope with life.”

Archer also poured gasoline throughout his brother’s Clearfield County home to “send a warning message,” police wrote.

He called 911 the day before the crimes to seek help, Centre County Deputy Public Defender Patrick Klena said, but none was provided. Centre County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Stover made reference to an unspecified mental illness.

Oliver said she believed Archer’s “cry for help” was genuine. His mother and brother each OK’d the plea agreement.

“If he ever wants me in his life, my hope is that he gets the help he needs for him to get through life. I wish the best for him,” his mother wrote. “He will always be my son, and I will always love him.”

Archer pleaded guilty in July to two felony counts each of arson and burglary, as well as one felony count of criminal mischief. Two felony counts of criminal trespassing and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief were dropped.

He was arrested in Blair County, where he fled after the crimes and was accused of resisting arrest by two Tyrone police officers for nearly 20 minutes. Jury selection is scheduled for Sept. 19.

“I’d just like to get the help that I need,” Archer said before he was sentenced.