Man sentenced to state probation for child pornography

Aug. 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced to state probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography last year.

Jackie Edward Wisor, 44, entered a plea to corruption of minors in July and was sentenced Wednesday to 60 months state probation by Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to a criminal complaint, Wisor exchanged nude photos with a 16-year-old girl using the Facebook Messenger application between Aug. 31, 2016, and June 25, 2019.

The investigation began after a report of potential child sexual abuse was received via Cybertipline Report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

As a part of his sentencing, Wisor is to have no contact with the victim.

After this was announced in court, Wisor brought up the fact that the victim is now 21 years old.

Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham told the court that unless the victim requests that the order be lifted, he suggests that it stay in place. Fordham said that if the victim wants the order lifted, she could reach out to the district attorney's office for the judge to lift the order.

Krumenacker agreed with the assistant district attorney.

Wisor will also be required to undergo an evaluation by Project Point of Light and comply with any and all recommendations.