Man sentenced for stealing $200,000 from Union County brewery

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been ordered to spend the next 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from a Union County brewery where he worked.

According to the Union County online court records, Lyle Bigelow, 42, was sentenced on Dec. 13 after pleading guilty in October to aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. In addition to the prison time, Bigelow was ordered to pay $107,014.92 in restitution.

The Union County prosecutor’s office said Bigelow was hired as a line cook at 1487 Brewery in Plain City in December 2020, quickly being promoted to the brewery’s chief operating officer. In that role, Bigelow handled the business’ payroll and was given a company credit card.

The prosecutor’s office said that between 2021 and October 2022, Bigelow stole approximately $207,000 by directing payroll payments into accounts opened under fake names ($48,010, according to court records) that he controlled as well as making unearned payments to himself ($85,584). Bigelow also used the company credit card to make $14,973 in personal Amazon purchases, according to court records.

The CEO of the brewery contacted the Union County Sheriff’s office in October 2022 to report the theft.

According to a social media post from the prosecutor’s account, the owner of the brewery said the theft nearly ruined the business. The amount Bigelow must pay back is what was not covered by the brewery’s insurance.

Due to the plea agreement, two charges of misuse of credit cards and one charge of tampering with records were dismissed.

Bigelow is set to be transferred from Tri County Jail to an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facility this week.

Once released from prison, Bigelow will be under up to two years of post-release probation.

