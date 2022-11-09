Man sentenced for string of armed bank robberies in 3 area counties

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in 2021.

Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, of Licking County stole nearly $8,000 total from three different banks, according to a media release.

Crawmer stole more than $3,000 from banks in Urbana and Springfield as well as more than $1,000 from a bank in West Liberty.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bank robbery suspect taken into federal custody

During the robberies, Crawmer entered banks wearing a face mask and then approached the teller demanding cash while removing a gun from his pocket, according to a release.

Prosecutors said Crawmer pointed the gun at the teller during at least two robberies and indicated to them the gun was loaded.

Federal agents arrested Crawmer in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in July 2022.



