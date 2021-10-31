Man sentenced for taking numerous items during cabin burglary

Oct. 30—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man with a previous burglary conviction will spend four years on probation for taking thousands of dollars worth of items in a cabin burglary in the Eau Claire County town of Wilson.

David J. Herwald told authorities he committed the burglary because he is homeless and has nothing, authorities said.

Herwald, 50, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of burglary. A felony count of theft was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.

Herwald was fined $372.

As conditions of probation, Herwald must pay restitution, perform 200 hours of community service and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Herwald also cannot have contact with the victims.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was called March 26 to a cabin in the town of Wilson.

The owner said he lives near Green Bay and brought his family along to get the cabin ready for the summer.

The owner said he arrived and found that the main door was half open. He went inside to find the cabin had been ransacked.

He noticed the door had been forced open. Dresser drawers were pulled out and on the floor. Almost all the kitchen cupboards and drawers were open. A lot of the contents were dumped on the counters.

A washer and dryer were in one of the bedrooms and they are now missing.

Also missing were televisions from the living room and a bedroom.

There is a barn on the property, and the main door to that building was also forced open.

Items taken from the barn included a wood splitter, two tree stand harnesses, bedspread, chainsaw, tree stand canopy, antique saw blade, air compressor and two antique toolboxes.

Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies then executed a search warrant at property in the town of Ludington.

The search warrant was focused on finding a multitude of items taken from burglaries that occurred around the county.

Several items connected to the town of Wilson cabin burglary were found.

Herwald had been living on the west side of the town of Ludington property.

Herwald admitted to burglarizing the town of Wilson cabin. He said he pried open the cabin door and cut a hole in the door of the barn to gain access.

Herwald said he committed the cabin burglary by himself. He made multiple trips to the cabin over the course of two days.

Herwald then began to cry and said he committed the burglary because he is homeless and has nothing.

Herwald said he felt bad and was sorry.

Herwald was convicted of a felony count of burglary in May 2016 in Eau Claire County.