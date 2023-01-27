Man sentenced for threat to blow up local Social Security office

Jan. 26—A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for making a bomb threat against the Social Security Administration field office in St. Joseph.

James C. Curtman, 32, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison without parole.

Curtman pleaded guilty in August to one count of influencing a federal officer by threat. He admitted to threatening to blow up the Social Security office in St. Joseph.

Curtman began cursing and yelling at a Social Security Administration employee during a phone appointment on June 3, 2021, officials said. Curtman used demeaning language to refer to an employee and her co-workers and told her he was going to make a bomb and blow up the building. The employee notified a building guard and placed the call on speaker.

The field office closed early that day and was not open the next due to concerns over the bomb threat.

The employee told investigators Curtman "went from 1 to 100 at the drop of a dime" and she was worried because of his tone of voice, rage and the close location of his address. She said she was worried he would come to the Social Security Administration office and commit violence.

Curtman has a prior conviction for issuing a terrorist threat in August 2020. He called the Department of Social Services in Rolla, Missouri, and expressed his frustration with the fact he had been unsuccessfully trying to get food stamps. He referred to past threats to blow up the food stamp office on that call.

Curtman also has a history of threat-related conduct for which he was not criminally charged, including a threat in May 2017 to blow up a U.S. Bank.