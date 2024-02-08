Man sentenced for threatening brother with knife in Wilkes-Barre Township

Feb. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A man charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police with threatening to "cut the jugular" in his brother's neck with a knife was sentenced in Luzerne County Court to state prison Thursday.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Cody Stephen Fedor, 27, of Leslie Street, to 16-to-32 months for aggravated assault and two years probation for possessing instruments of crime and terroristic threats. Fedor pled guilty to the charges Nov. 30.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township responded to a residence on Leslie Street on reports Fedor brandished a knife and threatened his brother on Aug. 27, according to court records.

Fedor was apprehended on East Northampton Street where he uttered, "I'm going to kill him. No, Seriously, I'm going to kill him. I'm going to kill my brother with a knife or something or my bare hands or something," court records say.

Police found a knife in a storm drain at Hemlock and North Walnut streets.

Fedor's brother told police he knocked on Fedor's door wanting to talk about their personal problems.

Fedor opened and closed the door, and soon emerged with a knife and chased his brother while threatening to kill him, court records say.

Fedor was granted 166 days of pre-sentence credit for time served.