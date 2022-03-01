Man sentenced for threats over speaker

Mar. 1—EBENSBURG — A former Johnstown-area man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to shoot a man over a speaker last year, according to a criminal complaint.

Norman Louis Scott, 50, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in January and was sentenced to six to 23 months of incarceration and 23 months of probation with automatic parole.

According to a criminal complaint, Scott was arrested in August after he allegedly threatened to shoot a man over a speaker.

On the night of August 25, officers were dispatched to a home along the 700 block of Cypress Ave. for a report of a man threatening to "shoot everyone," including the caller's 16-year-old daughter.

The caller reportedly told police that Scott entered the home and brandished a gun near the teenager, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that Scott then began waving the "gun" around and threatened to shoot everyone before yelling, "This is war!"

Investigators say Scott fled the residence after the witness called police.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Scott threatened one of the residents specifically in regards to a speaker.

Authorities say Scott allegedly held the gun to the victim's chin while stating, "I want my (expletive) speaker back. I'll shoot you, bro. I'm not the (expletive) one."

Chief public defender Maribeth Schaffer said that as a part of Scott's sentence he was to turn over his gun but he did not own one and that the weapon used was a hammer.