Man sentenced to three years after DUI arrest while on probation for alcohol-related wreck

Janie Slaven, Commonwealth Journal, Somerset, Ky.
·1 min read

Jul. 1—A local man is serving three years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated just two days after getting probation for his involvement in a wreck caused by alcohol.

An order revoking probation for Franklin Dee Foley, 48, of Eubank, was filed June 7 in Pulaski Circuit Court following a hearing the previous week.

Foley was arrested on May 8 on the charge of aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (.08), which was later filed as a probation violation.

Just two days before in Pulaski Circuit Court, Foley was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for first-degree Wanton Endangerment and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (.08) (1st offense).

Foley had been sentenced through the Rocket Docket in connection to a March 18 collision that occurred on Nelson Valley Road. In his citation, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Logan Starnes reported that Foley smelled of alcohol and an open beer can was sitting in the cup holder of Foley's truck. Foley ultimately consented to having his blood drawn.

Online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections indicate that Foley will become eligible for parole this September 24. He is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center

