Man sentenced to up to three years in prison for assaulting several people

Aug. 12—SCRANTON — A South Scranton man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to three years in state prison for his guilty plea to assaulting several people in two separate incidents.

Josue Martinez, 24, was charged in April 2022 with simple assault and harassment for assaulting his girlfriend and a bystander who tried to intervene after he saw Martinez strike the woman on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Pittston Avenue.

In October, Martinez was charged with multiple offenses, including simple assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest, for pulling a knife on two women who refused to have group sex with him and then assaulting a police officer.

In the October incident, the women told police an intoxicated Martinez came to their apartment on Thunderbird Drive shortly before 5 a.m. and requested a sexual encounter, according to an arrest affidavit. When they refused, he pulled a knife and held it against one woman's throat. Martinez then resisted arrest and fought with a police officer who responded to the scene.

Martinez pleaded guilty in June to simple assault and harassment for the April incident and to terroristic threats and resisting arrest for the October incident.

Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle sentenced Martinez to six months and 15 days to three years and 45 days for both cases, plus two years of probation following his release from prison. She also directed him to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol treatment.

