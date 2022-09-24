Man sentenced for Tolland burglary

Sep. 24—A young man pleaded guilty to several charges Friday in Vernon Superior Court in connection with an incident in Tolland last year.

In the incident, Malik Price, 20, of Hartford, pulled a gun on a resident who was trying to stop a burglary, and then intentionally crashed into a state police cruiser as he and others fled the scene.

Price pleaded guilty to first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, carrying a pistol without a permit, and assault of an officer.

Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky said Price will receive a sentence of eight years in prison, followed by two years of special parole. The sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

According to state police, Price was one of several teenagers in Tolland on Feb. 20, 2021, who were attempting to steal vehicles and break into a garage.

State police received at least two 911 calls that day from residents of Kozley Road and Williams Way. The resident from Williams reported that one of the suspects attempting to break into their garage pulled out a gun. That was later determined to be Price, according to state police.

Price and the others then fled in a vehicle, which troopers spotted near the town green.

Price was driving and ran into a cruiser, bringing both vehicles to a stop. Price and others in his vehicle then fled on foot, state police said.

A state police tracking dog apprehended Price and he was taken into custody. The dog located a second suspect, a juvenile, and then three other suspects were located hiding in a shed on Torry Road, state police said.