Man sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine, heroin and guns out of home where 4 kids live

A man operating a drug trafficking operation from an Alpharetta home has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Giovani Orozco Ramirez, 31, put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his four young children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on his activities in 2017. On April 26, 2017, agents began surveillance on Orozco Ramirez’s home in Alpharetta.

Orozco Ramirez drove to meet a potential customer in Johns Creek with one kilogram of methamphetamine. Later that day, agents executed a federal search warrant on Orozco Ramirez’s home.

“I went and walked out to see DEA fully vested, guns drawn, coming down the street. Cars everywhere,” neighbor Ginny Myers told Channel 2 Action News about the April 26 raid. “It’s scary.”

As agents searched, they realized the home did not have functioning electricity. His four young children were inside the home.

In various locations throughout the house, agents found more than 22 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of heroin, and 1.8 kilograms of cocaine.

Agents say the methamphetamine had a purity of 98% and was worth more than $200,000. Next to the drugs were four fully loaded firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, a pistol, and a revolver.

“The defendant, besides dealing deadly illegal drugs, showed a reckless disregard for his children’s safety by keeping these drugs and loaded guns within their plain sight,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “This investigation successfully put an end to his dangerous crimes.”

In the house, agents also found another pistol and $53,797 in cash.

Co-defendant Brayan Razo Bermudez, 34, was in the lower level of the home. Neither Orozco Ramirez nor Razo Bermudez was in the United States legally.

“It was single males. I would see three or four different people, which was unusual in itself in this neighborhood,” Myers said in 2017. “Always had nice cars in the driveway and in the garage. A neighborhood like this would be a perfect cover, in some respects, to just move in and go unnoticed.”

The investigation revealed that Razo Bermudez and another co-conspirator, Eduardo Reyes Gonzalez, 28, were working together to launder money from the drug sales by structuring deposits into bank accounts.

Orozco Ramirez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where minors are present, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Razo Bermudez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where minors are present, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and money laundering conspiracy.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Reyes Gonzalez pleaded guilty to money laundering. He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

