Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies

Nov. 9—A Heath man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for three bank robberies in Urbana, Springfield and West Liberty last year.

Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio's office. He forfeited two pistols and a riffle as part of his conviction.

Crawmer reportedly stole nearly $8,000 from the three banks.

He is accused of stealing $3,350 from People Savings Bank in Urbana on July 1, 2021; more than $3,000 from Richwood Bank in Springfield on Aug. 7, 2021; and $1,300 rom Civista Bank in West Liberty on Aug. 17, 2021.

During the robberies, Crawmer entered the banks wearing a face mask and approached a teller before demanding cash and placing a handgun in front the teller, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He reportedly pointed the gun at the teller during each incident and racked the slide to indicate the gun was real and loaded during two robberies, according to a press release.

Crawmer was arrested in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in July.