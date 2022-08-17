Man sentenced in Tuscaloosa animal cruelty case that left puppy with bruised ribs

A 23-year-old man will serve jail time in connection with a 2020 animal cruelty case that left a puppy with bruised ribs, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Blane Coburn was sentenced to three months in jail, followed by three years of probation once he is released in November.

The case originated in July 2020 when a video surfaced on Facebook showing a man dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of the puppies against a bathroom wall.

Tuscaloosa police credited assistance from the public in identifying Coburn as a suspect. He was initially charged with first-degree animal abuse, a felony.

All three dogs were examined by a veterinarian and all of them made a full recoveries, according to TPD.

The case was prosecuted by attorneys with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Man sentenced in animal cruelty case that left puppy with bruised ribs