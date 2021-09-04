Man sentenced to two years in prison for burglary

Sep. 4—An Olivehurst man was sentenced to two years in state prison on Thursday after previously pleading no contest to burglary as part of an alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman.

Fred J. Hampton, 51, was arrested on July 28 after he entered the home of an 87-year-old woman in the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue. The woman reported that Hampton approached her from behind, kissed her neck, and made explicit statements to her. She was able to get Hampton to go outside and barricaded herself in the home. The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Hampton with burglary, assault with intent to commit a sex offense, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor counts of elder abuse and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 13, Hampton pleaded no contest to the burglary count and had the other charges dismissed. Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said Hampton's minimal criminal record, the timeline of the case, potential defenses and the victim's wishes went into considering the plea deal.

On Thursday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced Hampton to two years in prison and ordered that Hampton register as a sex offender. Luna said the victim did not make an impact statement in court but provided a statement to the probation department.

Hampton has been in custody since July 29.