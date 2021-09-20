Man sentenced for unemployment fraud

Sep. 20—MANKATO — A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to unemployment fraud was sentenced to probation and restitution.

Christopher Cyrus Kunst, 50, was convicted of felony theft by swindle Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he completes five years of probation and pays nearly $21,000 in restitution and fines.

Kunst applied for unemployment benefits in a family member's name and kept the money for himself last year, according to the court complaint.