Man sentenced for using Molotov cocktails to burn police cars during Seattle protest

Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

A man was sentenced to 40 months in prison Monday for using Molotov cocktails to burn two Seattle police vehicles during protests following the death of George Floyd last May, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Kelly Thomas Jackson, 21, of Edmonds, Washington, was arrested in September and pleaded guilty in January to two counts of possession of a destructive device. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Jackson was identified by an anonymous tipster as a man caught on video "using glass containers with a flammable material and a wick to burn or attempt to burn two police vehicles" on May 30, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

One video showed Jackson throwing the device and "then hiding himself in the crowd and jumping up and down with excitement after his crime," the statement said. Another video showed a Molotov cocktail that Jackson threw at a police vehicle had bounced off and exploded into flames on the sidewalk outside a Nordstrom store.

Additional videos showed Jackson traveling to Seattle with at least one glass bottle with a wick, and cellphone records put Jackson in the area of the protests at the time of the fires.

Jackson's internet activity showed he had looked up how to make Molotov cocktails, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors noted the danger to “hundreds of people who were standing in the vicinity of the police cars that Jackson attacked."

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart added that throwing a Molotov cocktail at police cars loaded with gasoline posed a huge danger to those in the area.

“Jackson clearly planned not to come and peacefully protest, but to come and perpetrate criminal acts,” ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson said. “We respect everyone’s right to free speech, but free speech does not come in the form of a Molotov cocktail. His premeditated actions and complete disregard for the safety of those around him warrant this sentence.”

Recommended Stories

  • Man fatally shot in crowded Philadelphia mall food court

    People who were in the mall said they heard about 20 gunshots. No arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

  • Slovak premier, government resign over Russian vaccine deal

    Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic and his government resigned on Tuesday to ease a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It is the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic but the move will keep the current four-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of an early election. President Zuzana Caputova accepted the resignation and asked Eduard Heger from Matovic’s Ordinary People party to form a new government.

  • COVID curbs having less impact at keeping Parisians at home: data

    The French government's anti-COVID-19 measures are having half the impact in encouraging Parisians to stay at home as the restrictions in France's first lockdown, data shows, underscoring why epidemiologists say the curbs are too weak to stop a third wave of infection over-running hospitals. The data reflects the tough reality confronting President Emmanuel Macron, who, according to one source close to the government, will have to decide on Wednesday whether to resort once again to a draconian lockdown that risks upending economic activity. "We have to limit the spread of the virus and we won't do that with these half-measures," said Gilles Pialoux, head of infectious diseases at the Tenon hospital in Paris.

  • Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

    The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control. Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq said the students themselves had come up with the idea, but stressed that, while Belgian COVID rules limit groups meeting outdoors to four people, it was not mandatory for a group to sit in a circle.

  • Secret Service report says school shootings are preventable, with similar warning signs

    In many cases, students plotted their attacks for months, allowing ample time to stop them if schools know what to look for, the report said.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

  • U.S. trade regulator will not appeal Qualcomm case to Supreme Court

    The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it would not ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review its appeals court loss against Qualcomm Inc, which the agency had accused of breaking antitrust law in selling chips for smartphones. In October, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it would not rehear arguments over whether the San Diego, California-based company had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the market for modem chips that connect smart phones to wireless data networks. In a statement, Acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter noted "significant headwinds facing the Commission in this matter" in deciding to not petition the Supreme Court.

  • 21 things you probably didn't know about 'Sex and the City'

    "Sex and the City" was based on the real life and newspaper columns of New York writer Candace Bushnell.

  • Witness on why he called 911 after seeing George Floyd's death: 'I believe I witnessed a murder'

    Delivering testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, Donald Williams said he called 911 after watching the fatal encounter between Floyd and Chauvin because "I believe I witnessed a murder." Williams appeared emotional on the stand as his 911 call was played for the court.

  • Ted Cruz Complains He Was Taunted At The Border And You Know What Happened Next

    The Texas senator, who fled to Cancun during a crisis last month, tried a new publicity stunt from this side of the border.

  • Woman wins fishing trip at Pennsylvania church raffle — but told it’s for ‘men only’

    The church said the trip was limited to men as “a matter of personal standards and protection and there was no intent of discrimination.”

  • Argentine leftist group protests AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine maker amid delays

    An Argentine far-left workers group protested on Monday outside local vaccine market mAbxience, which is producing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 drug for the region, criticizing delays to doses being available in the country. Around 50-100 people, organized by the Workers' Left Front-Unity alliance, protested with banners reading "vaccines for all" outside the plant in the Garín neighborhood of Buenos Aires, which is making the vaccine's active ingredient. Argentina's vaccine rollout has been mired by delays, raising tensions over access to inoculations which resulted in the resignation of the health minister in February over a "VIP vaccine" scandal.

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot Europe is struggling to persuade people to get

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.

  • Visa to allow payment settling with cryptocurrency

    Visa said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa told Reuters exclusively that it launched the pilot program with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, jumped to a one-week high on the news, rising as much as 4.5% to more than $58,000.Traditionally, if a customer chooses to use a Crypto.com Visa card to pay for a coffee, the digital currency would need to be converted into traditional money, deposited in a bank account and wired to Visa at the end of the day. Visa's latest step strips out the need to convert digital coin in order for the transaction to be settled.The move from Visa comes as finance firms including BNY Mellon, BlackRock and Mastercard take steps to make more use of cryptocurrencies for investment and payment purposes, and after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that customers can buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin.

  • Sturgeon pledges to tackle child poverty 'scandal' after failing to make progress over past 14 years

    Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that ending child poverty will become her latest “driving mission”, despite failing to reduce it during her previous 14 years in Government. In a speech to party activists on Monday, the SNP leader claimed that if she wins re-election, she would introduce new policies aimed at ending the “scandal” and lift tens of thousands of children out of privation. However, opponents accused her of a “record of shame” over almost a decade-and-a-half in power, which includes five years as the SNP health secretary and seven as First Minister. According to a Scottish Government report published last week, relative child poverty north of the border has been “gradually increasing” over the past decade while absolute child poverty “has remained largely stable”. The analysis added: “Persistent poverty has started to gradually increase.” Rates of child poverty in Ms Sturgeon’s own Glasgow Southside constituency are also the highest in Scotland, according to a study published in 2019.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Hong Kong: What is China's 'patriot' plan for electoral reform?

    Aiming to tighten control over Hong Kong, China wants only "patriots" to run for office.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Here's how to watch day 2 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

    Chauvin is the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes last May. Day 2 of Chauvin's trial starts 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.