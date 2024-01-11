Man sentenced in Van Wert County kidnapping, assault

Jan. 10—VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to up to 16 years in prison for breaking into the home of a Convoy area man and assaulting its resident.

DaShawn Jones, 34, was found guilty in a jury trial of kidnapping, burglary and complicity in the commission of an offense, each first-degree felonies; and felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.

He was sentenced to a minimum prison term of 16 years by Judge Martin Burchfield.

Jones was charged for entering the Convoy area residence of Jacob Minnick and physically assaulting Minnick. His co-defendant, Brandon Fair, 37, also of Fort Wayne, previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to a minimum prison term of 14 years.