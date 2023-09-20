Man sentenced after violating order of protection

Sep. 20—A Hancock man was sentenced to five years probation after he admitted violating an order of protection.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Derek T. Wignall, 31, was sentenced Sept. 19, after he pleaded guilty Aug. 21, to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, for violating an order of protection on May 31.

According to the release, Wignall contacted the protected party while incarcerated on an unrelated matter. He was placed back into custody upon discovery of the violation. At his Aug. 31, court date, Judge Gary A. Rosa ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be undertaken by the county Probation Department. The Probation Department recommended five years probation and 180 days of electronic monitoring, both to be supervised by the department.

