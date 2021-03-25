Man sentenced for weapon in McDowell prison

Mar. 25—BLUEFIELD — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell was sentenced this week for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Rashun Evans, 23, of New York, was sentenced to 18 months in prison to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Evans previously pleaded guilty and admitted that on Feb. 5, 2020 he possessed a handcrafted weapon at FCI McDowell near Welch. A prison staff member found the shank underneath a telephone in a common area where Evans had hidden it. The weapon was a 7-inch long piece of metal sharpened on one end with a cloth handle on the other end. Evans also admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

"I commend the Federal Bureau of Prisons, for their vigilant efforts to prevent potential violence among inmates," Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Tuesday

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution.