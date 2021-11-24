Man sentenced in Wichita sex crimes case involving girl he met through young relative

A Wichita man will serve 38 months in prison for having sexual contact with an underage girl in 2019, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said this week.

Judge Eric Williams sentenced 44-year-old Antyon Griffin on Tuesday. Prosecutors and police say Griffin carried on a weekslong illegal sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl that he met through a juvenile relative. The girl eventually disclosed the involvement to her mother, who reported it to authorities.

When he was interviewed by police, Griffin initially denied having a relationship with the girl but later admitted sending her suggestive messages and having sex with her at a hotel, the affidavit says.

Witnesses told police he warned the girl and his young relative to keep the relationship a secret, according to the affidavit.

Griffin pleaded guilty on Oct. 18 to an amended complaint charging him with attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent solicitation of a child. He originally faced charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, criminal sodomy and indecent solicitation of a child, court records show.

Griffin has been in jail since August 2019 and is expected to received credit toward his prison sentence for the time he’s already served waiting for the case to resolve. He will have to register as a sex offender, court records show.