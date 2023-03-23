Man sentenced in Yuba City fatal stabbing

Mar. 22—After more than two years since the stabbing death of 26-year-old Cody Stratton of Yuba City, a man was sentenced late last week after pleading guilty to charges related to the 2020 incident.

According to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, Anthony Teglia pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted an enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon for his involvement in a fight that occurred on Nov. 25, 2020. In previous reporting by the Appeal, Teglia was a native of Sparks, Nevada. The Sutter County DA's Office identified him as a 29-year-old Yuba City resident.

Along with his plea in the death of Stratton, Teglia also pled guilty to the attempted murder of his friend Jaylon Deas with an enhancement for personally inflicting great bodily injury, officials said.

"Mr. Teglia further pled guilty to felony vehicle theft, two felony counts of criminal threats, felony reckless evading a peace officer, and misdemeanor driving under the influence," the DA's office said in a social media post.

On March 17, Sutter County Superior Court Judge L. Davis sentenced Teglia to 18 years in state prison.

The DA's office said as part of the plea agreement, Teglia "agreed to give up all of his custody credits for the time that he spent in jail prior to his guilty pleas" on Feb. 27. The plea was agreed to "after a lengthy discussion" with Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré, Deputy District Attorney Adam Seraphin, Deas and Stratton's family.

"The constantly changing landscape of the criminal justice system in California continues to introduce new and unexpected factors that need to be considered in evaluating cases to best ensure public safety and hold those who commit heinous crimes accountable" Dupré said in a statement. "We hope that the defendant's guilty pleas and 18year prison sentence provide some closure and sense of justice to the victims and their families."

According to Appeal archives, Yuba City Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Orange Street in Yuba City at about 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, for a fight in the street involving several people, one of them brandishing a knife.

Stratton was found in the street with stab wounds and treated by medical personnel, but was pronounced dead at the scene. Deas suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, the Appeal previously reported. Teglia fled the scene before officers arrived, but was later located in the Sacramento area.

At the time, officials said the stabbing was considered an isolated incident between individuals who were considered acquaintances.