Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times outside Orlando strip club

A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times outside a strip club Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 8:30 p.m. responded to Flash Dancer in the 2200 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 30s, with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

One man shot outside the Flash Dancers club on OBT around 8:30. Source says the victim of the drive-by was connected to the BBQ stand out front.

A source connected to the scene told Channel 9 that the victim owned the barbecue stand outside the strip club and had been there for several years.

Witnesses said a black SUV heading north on OBT shot about 10 rounds in the direction of the barbecue stand and strip club.

Reporter Nick Papantonis is at the scene trying to gather more details. Check back for updates.

See a map of the scene below:

