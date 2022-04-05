Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times outside Orlando strip club

Nick Papantonis,Adam Poulisse
A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times outside a strip club Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 8:30 p.m. responded to Flash Dancer in the 2200 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 30s, with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A source connected to the scene told Channel 9 that the victim owned the barbecue stand outside the strip club and had been there for several years.

Witnesses said a black SUV heading north on OBT shot about 10 rounds in the direction of the barbecue stand and strip club.

