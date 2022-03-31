Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in “serious condition.”

Police were called to the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to officers, a man was shot and is currently listed in serious condition. His identity has not been released.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have also not released details on possible suspects.

