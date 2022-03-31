Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in “serious condition.”
Police were called to the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to officers, a man was shot and is currently listed in serious condition. His identity has not been released.
Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
Chris Rock gets standing ovations in Boston in first show since Oscars slap
Risk for strong to severe storms overnight into Thursday morning
District says school officer shot angry mother who came to school with weapon
Police have also not released details on possible suspects.
Channel 2 Action News crews are working to learn the latest details. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: