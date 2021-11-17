Man in serious condition after being shot in the head at Fort Worth apartment complex

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
A 27-year-old man was in serous condition Wednesday morning after being shot in the head, authorities said.

No one has been arrested in the case as gun violence detectives continued on Wednesday to investigate the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of E. Berry St. at the Prince Hall Apartments.

A 911 caller reported a brother had been shot in the head, according to a police call log.

When they arrived, Fort Worth police located a man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

