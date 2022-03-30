Man in serious condition after being shot by Fort Worth homeowner police say he knew

A “young adult male” was shot inside a home in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Fort Worth police.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Dennis Avenue in west Fort Worth. A MedStar spokesman said the injured man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said it was initially reported to them that the homeowner shot the man during a home invasion but later learned that the two knew each other.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or if they have made any arrests.