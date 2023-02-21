Man in serious condition after being shot inside a Pasco house

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition inside a Pasco home on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to 2621 W. Octave St. about 11:20 a.m. for a report of a man being shot, Pasco Sgt. Jon Davis told the Herald. The man was then rushed to a hospital.

Police believe they’ve identified the people suspected of being involved but no arrests had been made immediately.

And he said it still hasn’t been determined what prompted the shooting.

Police were waiting Tuesday afternoon for search warrants before entering the house to investigate.

Check back for updates.