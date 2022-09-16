Man in serious condition after being stabbed during fight in Torrington

A 39-year-old man was stabbed during a verbal altercation that turned physical on Litchfield Street in Torrington Thursday night, according to police.

The Torrington Police Department was called to the area for a reported stabbing and assault around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a 39-year-old man with stab wounds to the back and right arm.

While investigating, police found that a verbal altercation between the 39-year-old and a 20-year-old man at a nearby home escalated into a physical fight.

The 39-year-old man was transported to Hartford Hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.

Police spoke with two witnesses on the scene, a 40-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. All involved parties are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No arrests were made in the case yet, since the department is still gathering facts on what occurred, according to Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson.

Police said there is no additional threat to the community.