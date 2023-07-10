Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh

A man was stabbed in broad daylight in Downtown Pittsburgh Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Smithfield Street and Seventh Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital by medics in serious condition.

Public safety officials said the victim was not forthcoming with information.

There is no word on any suspects or information on what led up to the stabbing. Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

