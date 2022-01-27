Man in serious condition after Fort Worth shooting Wednesday night, police say

An east Fort Worth shooting on Wednesday night left a man in serious condition.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Sandy Oak Apartments, in the 1500 block of Sandy Lane.

Police were dispatched to the scene after a report of shots fired. Upon arrival to the apartment complex, first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith hospital and is listed in serious condition, police said Thursday morning.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department’s gang unit. The investigation remains ongoing.