Man in serious condition after police-involved shooting in Andover, KBI says

A police-involved shooting in Andover late Wednesday night left one man in serious condition, according to Melissa Underwood, spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment after the shooting, reported shortly before 11 p.m. at 1009 W. Highway 54 in Andover. He underwent surgery at the hospital and “is in serious but stable condition,” Underwood said by email.

The Andover Police Department is the law enforcement agency involved in the shooting, she said. No officers were harmed.

The address where the shooting occurred is to a storage unit facility.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation plans to release more details about the case Thursday afternoon.