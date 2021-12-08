Man seriously hurt in Lexington shooting. Apartments, vehicles hit by gunfire.

A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after being shot on Hill Street near the Lexington Legends’ Ballpark, according to Lexington police.

Officers were first dispatched to the 1400 block of Hill Street at 8:16 p.m. for a report of shots fired, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he was given first aid on scene before being transported to the hospital. His injuries are deemed life-threatening.

Five vehicles and two apartments in the area were struck by gunfire as well, according to police.

No one else was injured and police currently don’t have any suspect information.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.