Man seriously hurt when pickup crashes into Desert Hot Springs home; driver arrested

A man was seriously hurt early Sunday when a pickup truck crashed into a home in Desert Hot Springs, police said.

The home in the 10900 block of Santa Cruz Road was hit around 12:50 a.m., according to a press release. That block is on the northwest side of the city, west of Wardman Park.

Police said the home sustained "major structural and utility damage." The driver had fled the scene on foot, police said, and officers could not immediately find him. They arrested him on Monday in the 3400 block of Crowell Avenue in Riverside around 6:50 a.m.

The driver was identified as Gustavo Garcia Jr., a 46-year-old Riverside resident. Garcia is facing charges of felony hit and run causing serious injury and remains in jail, police said. Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer said he could not release the name of the victim in the crash.

